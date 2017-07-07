'Cuphead' Latest News: Title Will Not Be Coming Out for PlayStation 4

Cuphead Official Website "Cuphead" is scheduled for release in September 2017 on Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

The moment fans have been fearing for months has finally arrived. StudioMDHR Entertainment announced that the upcoming run and gun action game "Cuphead" is not coming to PlayStation 4.

"Yes, this Cuphead game is exclusive to Xbox and PC (with Steam and Win10 versions at launch and a GoG release likely shortly after)," StudioMDHR Entertainment, headed by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, explained in a post on NeoGAF.

Nonetheless, StudioMDHR Entertainment said a Mac version and potentially a Linux version of the game will likely be available sometime in the future. Since the studio owns the game's rights, it is highly possible that any potential sequels could be multiplatform.

"Cuphead" is a classic run and gun action game that heavily focuses on a continuous boss battle. It features a branching level sequence, which is accessible through an action RPG-style overworld with its own secret areas. It also has a two-player cooperative mode that adds another human player to the single-player boss battles playing as Mugman.

"Cuphead" is one of the most keenly anticipated games of 2017 as it was inspired by the works of 1930s cartoonists, such as Max Fleischer's Fleischer Studios, and it tried to keep the works' subversive and surrealist qualities.

In a past interview, developers Chad and Jared said the game development began in 2010, and they worked on it from their respective homes in Toronto and Saskatchewan.

"There haven't been any even medium-scale projects that use this style in the last 20 years," Chad explained in a statement obtained by Engadget. "[In the 1930s], they didn't know how to cut corners to make similar visual styles, so a lot of the older animation is actually 24 frames per second... And that just helps as we come into game design," he added.

