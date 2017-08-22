'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 News, Air Date: Larry David Refuses to Answer a Call for Help in New Trailer

Facebook/curbyourenthusiasm 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 premieres Oct. 1 on HBO.

HBO has released the first trailer for the upcoming ninth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and it sees Larry David as the Batman the city needs.

The trailer opened with a shot of the city as the music continued to build in the background. The scene then shifted to a shot of the city streets, with a poster that said "I steal forks from restaurants" lying on the ground, a movie titled "Mr. Simmington" playing at the cinema and the outside of a restaurant called Al-Abbas featured.

"There is only one hero who never stays silent," the narrator said. "Who fights against injustice wherever he finds it. And the world needs him now, more than ever."

A Bat-Signal was then switched on, revealing itself to be a Larry-Signal instead, as Larry's face shone in the sky. However, Larry was actually far from the city, laying in bed as he read the newspaper. He looked comfortable, and for a moment, toyed around with the idea of actually answering the call for help. However, being Larry, he ultimately decided to decline.

The final scene showed Larry answering a literal call on his phone. He picked it up and shouted: "Turn the light off! I'm not going."

The highly anticipated season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will be featuring many guest stars, including Judge Judy, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, Ed Begley Jr., Carrie Brownstein, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins and June Diane Raphael.

The comedy series is finally returning to the small screen after a long absence. Season 9 will begin with a time jump and will be telling some unexpected stories.

Some fans were already able to watch episodes from the new season, though, because of a recent HBO hacking. The hacker leaked episodes from a number of HBO shows, but the network is not backing down and giving in.

"The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention," a statement from HBO read (via Variety). "That's a game we're not going to participate in."

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 will officially premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1, on HBO.

Watch the trailer below: