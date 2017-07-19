'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 News, Spoilers: Promo Reveals October Premiere; 'Insane' Storyline in Store

Facebook/curbyourenthusiasm 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 premieres Oct. 1 on HBO.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is returning to HBO for its ninth season after a six-year hiatus. A premiere date has already been announced.

Earlier this month, HBO released a promo video revealing the date of season 9's premiere. It featured a slow unveiling of Larry David dressed as Julius Caesar against dramatic music. "He left. He did nothing. He returned," the clip stated.

By the end of the clip, David commented on what happened while the premiere date was revealed.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" concluded its eighth season in 2011. Apart from David, returning cast members include Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove and Cheryl Hines. Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen and Richard Lewis are also set to appear. Joining them is "Curb Your Enthusiasm" newbie Lauren Graham.

Garlin spilled a few things about the upcoming ninth season to ABC News' Peter Travers earlier this year.

"It's coming back with all the things about it that people love. But it's not following any big formula. The storyline is rather insane. Like people are gonna go, 'I can't believe they're doing this!' That's what they're gonna say. And I don't often think that with our show," Garlin said. "It felt like putting on an old pair of shoes. The first scene I shot was with Larry [David] and JB Smoove, who plays Leon. And we all began laughing because there was no hiccups, there was nothing."

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 will consist of 10 episodes. David and Garlin, along with Jeff Schaffer, will be executive producing the show. David Mandel and Alec Berg, who were also executive producers in the past, will not be returning. It should be noted that Mandel is now the showrunner of "Veep," while Berg is committed to "Silicon Valley." Both shows also air on HBO.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1, on HBO.

Watch the promo below: