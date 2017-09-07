DACA News: Barack Obama Finally Talks About Trump's Decision to Revoke Immigration Order

Reuters/Kamil Kraczynski Former U.S. President Barack Obama voiced his concerns over Donald J. Trump's decision to demolish the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Former United States President Barack Obama has spoken up about Donald J. Trump's decision to revoke the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Obama shared a lengthy post on Facebook, blasting Trump and his administration for making a "cruel" move by demolishing the immigration order that protects the children of illegal immigrants from being deported.

"To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love," Obama said in his post.

He also shed light on the fact that the move to demolish DACA wasn't a required legal action, but only "a political decision, and a moral question."

Obama then explained that the concerns of Americans about immigration policies shouldn't affect the DACA's Dreamers because they came to the country "through no fault of their own," and that they are not a threat to the country in any way.

The former U.S. president then pointed out that the decision about DACA is about "basic decency."

"This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we'd want our own kids to be treated. It's about who we are as a people – and who we want to be," said Obama.

Former President Bill Clinton chimed in on Obama's criticism by saying that the decision to abolish DACA only raised new problems instead of solving them, CNN confirmed. Clinton added that these Dreamers have the United States as their home, and it would be brutal to have them shipped to a place they have never known.

Even former Vice President Joe Biden voiced out his thoughts on social media.

Biden said on a Tweet that sending the Dreamers to their countries, which they've never really known, is "Not America."