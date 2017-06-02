Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade and Roster News: Is Darius Jackson an Option for Running Back?

Some observers thought the Dallas Cowboys made a huge mistake when they released Darius Jackson and gave his roster spot to Darren McFadden last December. The rookie didn't play a single game for the team, but he did have the potential to become a solid running back with his combination of size and speed.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nicole Cordeiro0The AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Fans had hoped that the Cowboys would bring him back to the practice squad after releasing him, but the Cleveland Browns didn't waste any time and they claimed him off the waivers a day after he was released. Jackson was on the inactive list for the final three games of the season with the Browns, but fans thought he might have a future with the team.

Well, looks like the Cowboys may have a chance to re-sign him after all.

Jackson was waived by the Browns with an injury designation on Thursday, and a lot of people think the Cowboys should bring him back this summer.

The Cowboys already have Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and undrafted free agent Jahad Thomas, but they could use another running back on their roster. Jackson might even become Elliott's primary backup if he could beat McFadden and Morris for the job.

However, Scout.com's Mike Fisher has reported that the team doesn't think signing him is a good idea right now.

"We don't know about the severity of that injury, but we know, via two sources this afternoon, that the Cowboys aren't especially interested in putting in a claim on an injured player — even one who was once thought to be good enough to maybe hold off Darren McFadden for playing time in Dallas," Fisher said in his report.

That's actually a good decision. Jackson has potential, but signing an injured player is just too risky. They can give him another look in the future. However, it's better to stay put right now.