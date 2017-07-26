Dallas Cowboys Roster News 2017: All Charges Against Lucky Whitehead Rescinded

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Lucky Whitehead with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

The Dallas Cowboys didn't waste any time in making an example out of Lucky Whitehead when they heard he was facing charges following a shoplifting arrest last month in Virginia.

The wide receiver tried to explain that he wasn't involved in the incident and he wasn't in Virginia at the time, but the team decided to release him on the same day they learned that he failed to appear in court to face the larceny charges.

Unfortunately, this was just another case of mistaken identity.

Prince William County police officials have released a statement admitting that they made a mistake and all charges against Whitehead have been dropped.

Apparently, the man who was charged last month did not have identification at the time of the arrest, but he did provide some identifying information verbally to the officers. As it turns out, the name, date of birth, and social security number the man provided matches that of Whitehead. The authorities are now convinced that the man gave them false information.

"The police department regrets the impact these events had on Mr. Whitehead and his family," The Prince William County police said in the statement.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys didn't complete the paperwork on time to cut him on Monday, so he's still technically a member of the team. Well, things could get really awkward if they decide to keep him instead.

Whitehead's camp isn't happy with the Cowboys' decision to cut him, but they have moved on and the wide receiver is now looking for a new home.

"The Cowboys wanted to make an example out of him," Whitehead's agent, David Rich, told USA Today. "I don't appreciate that they used my client to make that example, but that's their choice. I don't like how they handled cutting him," he added.