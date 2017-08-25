Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Nerlens Noel Turned Down $17.5 Million-a-Year Offer From the Mavs

(Photo:Wikimedia Commons/Patriarca12) Nerlens Noel with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015.

Weeks before the start of the free agency period, pundits had speculated that Nerlens Noel probably wouldn't be a free agent for long because he's likely to get multiple max contract offers from teams that were interested in signing a player who has the athleticism and strength to anchor the defense.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. While some restricted free agents like Otto Porter Jr. earned a massive payday this summer, others like Noel weren't as lucky.

Noel and the Dallas Mavericks are still locked in a stalemate over his next contract and it's been almost two months now since the free agency period began.

According to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler, the Mavericks have actually offered Noel a contract worth around $17.5 million per year this offseason, but the center turned it down.

Noel can block shots and disrupt the passing lanes like few big men can in the league, and he can also hold his own if he switches onto a guard on the perimeter. He's an emerging defensive savant who still has a ton of untapped potential, but that's actually a lucrative contract offer for someone who has yet to prove that he can develop into an All-Star player at some point in the future.

Noel obviously thinks he's worth more, and he's going to hold out until the Mavericks give him what he wants.

Earlier this week, Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto revealed that Noel has decided to change agents and hire Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Paul has successfully negotiated a five-year, $82-million contract for Tristan Thompson in 2015, so he may be able to break the stalemate. But he has his work cut out for him.

"As a restricted free agent, Noel has zero leverage, since no other remaining NBA team with significant salary-cap room is willing to tender a high-dollar offer sheet. At this point, Noel can accept the $4,187,599 qualifying offer from Dallas, which would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2018, or sign the multiyear deal that is currently on the table from the Mavericks," ESPN's Nick Silva said.