Dallas McCarverNews: Bodybuilder Believed to Have Died From Choking on Food; WWE's Dana Brooke Mourns Boyfriend's Death

Wikimedia Commons/davidkimery Featured in the image is Dana Brooke at an NXT show in Jacksonville, Florida

Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, a.k.a. "Big Country," has passed away at his Florida home after reportedly choking on food.

Hours before his tragic death, his girlfriend, WWE star Dana Brooke, even dedicated an Instagram post to him, not knowing they were going to be separated forever soon.

Posting a photo of them together, she described him as "someone who day in and day out is helping and giving so much to so many people."