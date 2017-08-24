Dallas McCarverNews: Bodybuilder Believed to Have Died From Choking on Food; WWE's Dana Brooke Mourns Boyfriend's Death
Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, a.k.a. "Big Country," has passed away at his Florida home after reportedly choking on food.
Hours before his tragic death, his girlfriend, WWE star Dana Brooke, even dedicated an Instagram post to him, not knowing they were going to be separated forever soon.
Posting a photo of them together, she described him as "someone who day in and day out is helping and giving so much to so many people."
TMZ Sports was able to speak with her and she revealed that the bodybuilder was found unconscious in his home sometime after midnight. It was a friend who found him.
Brooke also said that they have just spoken on the phone, and McCarver told her that he was preparing dinner. The last thing he allegedly said to her was "I love you. Goodbye."
The police responded to a 911 call at his home at Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Roton, minutes after midnight on Aug. 21, according to People.
He was sent to a local hospital but was announced dead on arrival. The cause of death was apparently choking on food. According to the publication, authorities said that foul play did not seem to be involved in the incident, neither did McCarver try to harm himself. However, they are all still waiting for the final medical examiner's report.
"Aug. 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE – MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family– the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!!" Brooke wrote on Instagram in another post uploaded after the death of her boyfriend.
❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short-- aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family-- the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same -- just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met-- my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out - new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! -- you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE -- like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver -- I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel-- STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started -- and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong
The 26-year-old bodybuilder had reportedly been active on Instagram earlier this week, posting a photo of him working out, appearing to be healthy and in good condition.
It can be recalled that McCarver, who has been in the bodybuilding community since he was 21 years old, bagged the eighth place in the Mr. Olympia competition last year.