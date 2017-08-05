'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller News: Former Inmate Reveals Dance Coach's Life Behind Bars

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley/File Photo Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., on November 2, 2015.

It has been about three weeks since "Dance Moms'" Abby Lee Miller started serving her prison sentence of one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud, and many wonder how she has been dealing with her life behind bars. Recently, a former inmate at the prison where Miller is currently serving her sentence revealed that the former "Dance Moms" star is finding it hard to cope with prison life.

Former inmate Holli Coulman, who was recently interviewed by Life & Style Magazine for their upcoming issue, revealed that Miller was sobbing on her first day in prison. According to Coulman, what makes Miller's life at the facility even tougher is how her fellow inmates treat her. The former inmate said that due to Miller's bad reputation as a TV personality, most of the jail's residents do not treat her so well.

Coulman went on to reveal that Miller spends most of her days doing chores, including cleaning toilets and showers, while dealing with the mockeries of those around her. She shared that some days, while Miller does some chores, one prison staff shines flashlights on her face and mocks her in front of the other inmates, who are a bit happy seeing her being ridiculed.

"She has these fits of hysterical crying. A very good friend of mine describe it as '[expletive] crazy crying,'" said Coulman.

According to the former inmate, Miller currently stays in a spacious multipurpose room where people are free to walk in and stare at her. However, Coulman said she had heard that Miller will get a roommate soon and would be transferred to a more private cell in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Aug. 1 episode of "Dance Moms" saw the parents of Miller's students raise their concerns over her emotional instability. The episode was filmed before the dance coach entered the facility where she would stay in the next 12 months.