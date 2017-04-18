'Dance Moms' News: Abby Lee Miller Faces Financial Woes After 'Dance Moms' Exit, Cancelled Shows

Former "Dance Moms" coach Abby Lee Miller has reportedly been dealing with financial woes of late. According to reports, her exit from the reality dance show — which has given her considerable wealth — her imminent sentencing and her suspended shows have all contributed to Miller's significant financial losses.

Recently, the owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) took to social media to slam the producer of "Dance Moms." She accused them of manipulating the show and of treating her as "dirt," not acknowledging her ideas and contributions to the show. She said those were the reasons why she decided to leave "Dance Moms."

While continuing her outbursts about the show and its producers, Miller thought of making money by scheduling two Q&A sessions in New York and New Jersey. The dance coach also organized two tell-all shows where she would spill the anomalies going on behind the show's curtains. She charged fans $65 for the tickets.

Unfortunately, the court disallowed the convicted Miller to travel now that her sentencing is just around the corner. One of her bond provisions states that she is not allowed to travel on days near her sentencing. While she was allowed to do business previously, the court denied her travel request this time. According to the court, a hearing must be conducted before they could allow her to travel, but the time of filing for her request was not enough.

Due to the court's decision, Miller reportedly sent emails to those who had already bought tickets to her upcoming tell-all sessions to tell them that they would receive a refund for their tickets.

Miller rose to fame and earned significant wealth when she became part of "Dance Moms." Last year, it was discovered that she had embezzled $775,000 of the show's earnings before filing for bankruptcy. The famous dance coach and dance studio owner pleaded guilty to the fraud charges against her. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 8.