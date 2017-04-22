'Dance Moms' News: Cheryl Burke to Replace Abby Lee Miller in Season 8?

After months of speculation, "Dance Moms" may be returning for an eighth season after all. This much was teased by executive producer Bryan Stinson. But with Abby Lee Miller potentially facing jail time, who will guide the young girls?

Rumor has it that professional dancer Cheryl Burke, known for her work on "Dancing with the Stars," could take over in season 8. It can be recalled that she replaced Miller in the back half of season 7, following the latter's exit. And while Burke's stint on "Dance Moms" was praised, it remains to be seen if she will agree to a full-time position on the show.

Even if Miller opts to return to "Dance Moms," she may not get the chance. It is no secret that she is facing up to 30 months in prison because of her legal issues. In June, the "Dance Moms" instructor pleaded guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets and failure to report an international monetary transaction.

Additionally, Miller has been feuding with some of her former students on "Dance Moms." She took to Instagram to call them out with a long rant, but she refrained from naming the students she directed the post at. According to RadarOnline, though, the students are Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes and Camryn Bridges--all of whom left the Abby Lee Dance Company.

"Don't ever think getting free merchandise has something to do with your dance tech," Miller wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "And realize all the social events in Hollywood will never take the place of beautiful flexible legs & feet!"

An eighth season of "Dance Moms" has yet to be formally announced, but Stinson did seem to confirm it via his Twitter page. If season 8 does end up getting the green light, it would be interesting to see how the ALDC will cope without Miller.