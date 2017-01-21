'Dance Moms' Season 7 Spoilers: Abby Lee Brings in a Rival for Brynn in 'Battle of the Blondes'

Brynn is undeniably one of the best dancers that coach Abby Lee Miller has on "Dance Moms" season 7. However, it appears that Abby Lee is planning something as spoilers for episode 9 reveal that she will bring in someone to dance opposite Brynn.

A synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Battle of the Blondes" suggests that things will heat up between the new dancer's mom and Brynn's mother, Ashlee. The synopsis says while the other moms are hopeful that the new dancer will bring in more glorious days to the team, Ashlee will not be happy about it.

Heading to the National competition, it seems that there's more drama on the way. Ashlee is one of the "Dance Moms" season 7 cast members who doesn't just sit back when she disagrees with something.

A promo for the upcoming episode sees Ashlee complaining, "The last thing I need is for a mom to come in and bully my kid again." It seems that another mom believes something is going on and Abby Lee may have something to do with it. "Abby does not have confidence in the team otherwise she would not have brought another dancer in," Kira says in the teaser.

It appears that Brynn is not bothered by the arrival of a new dancer. The new girl who is said to be the guest star in "Dance Moms" season 7 episode 9 is Jane Dickson. She is 14 years old and lives in Los Angeles. Not much is known about her yet but more details may be divulged about her and her mother in the upcoming episode.

While Brynn seems to be fine with Jane's arrival, fans can expect some issues to be raised in the upcoming "Dance Moms" season 7 installment. Abby Lee will give the newbie a solo to perform and this may not sit well with the veteran cast members of the Lifetime series.

"Dance Moms" season 7 episode 9 titled "Battle of the Blondes" will air Jan. 24 on Lifetime.