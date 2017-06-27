'Dancing with the Stars' News: Hough, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy Pick the Same Wedding Date

Wedding bells will chime to the upcoming unions of "Dancing with the Stars" family. Professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are expected to tie the knot on the same day as judge Julianne Hough, who will be marrying hockey player Brooks Laich.

Both couples have booked Saturday, July 8, as their wedding. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy will have the ceremony in New York, while Hough and Laich are expected to have theirs in California.

Life&Style Magazine previously reported that the stars were not aware that they picked the same date, which means mutual friends will have to choose which celebration to attend. But so far, the couples' guest lists have not been made public. It is unclear which of the cast members will attend which wedding, except for Hough's brother Derek and Chmerkovskiy's brother Val.

"You have to be either Team Hough or Team Peta and Maks," a source tells the publication. "There's a lot of behind-the-scenes drama."

Another element that both wedding will have is dancing. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge previously shared that her husband-to-be is also fond of dancing. In an interview with People Magazine in 2015, Hough admitted that the hockey star has always asked her for lessons.

While the aforementioned stars are slated to exchange vows next month, "Dancing with the Stars" host Erin Andrews has already wed hockey player Jarret Stoll.

They exchanged "I dos" in Montanta on Saturday, June 24. The sunset ceremony was held before an intimate group composed of family and close friends.

Andrews wore a wedding dress designed by Carolina Herrera. Meanwhile, celebrity planner Yifat Oren prepared their reception.

The pair started dating in 2012 and got engaged in December last year.

An all-new season of "Dancing with the Stars" returns this fall on ABC. The show airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT.