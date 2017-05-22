'Dancing With the Stars' Season 24 Prediction: Who Will Be the Winner?

The end is nigh for "Dancing With the Stars" season 24. With only three finalists left and limited chances to prove their worth, the contestants are grappling at their talent and skill that will earn them the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The finalists are set to perform two dances this week. Meanwhile, here's a quick rundown of what to expect in the coming episodes.

Facebook/dancingwiththestars Promotional picture for the series "Dancing With the Stars."

"Dancing With the Stars" finalists Rashad Jennings, Normani Kordei and David Ross have been through a lot to get to where they are now. The judges have each given their piece on what they think about the trio: Jennings is the epitome of character development, maturity, and growth; Ross is the embodiment of the show's mission; and Kordei is lauded for her perseverance and endurance.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kordei injured her right ankle during dance practice and sources say that she is definitely in pain. But her will to prove her worth takes precedence above everything else and she shows no signs of giving up her chances.

So far, fans have seen Jennings grow out of his previous reputation as a National Football League player, especially during the episode of "Dancing With the Stars" that aired on May 8. His passion bled through the praise-worthy tango whereas Ross threw down his identifier as a former Major League Baseball player in favor of showing his gentle nature through a heartfelt waltz. Meanwhile, Kordei is a master of all trades, capable of showing off in jazz and tango as well as giving the audience something to remember.

The unpredictability of "Dancing With the Stars" season 24 has kept fans on the edge of their seats and while most of them are pointing to Kordei for the most chances in winning, another twist and surprise may happen that can boost the other two up the chart.

"Dancing With the Stars" season 24 penultimate episode will air on May 22 and the finale will follow next week. The dance competition series can be watched on ABC.