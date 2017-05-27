'Dancing With The Stars' Tour Schedule, Ticket Prices: 'Hot Summer Nights' Kicks Off June 16
Fans of "Dancing with the Stars" will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favorite dancers as they perform live at the upcoming "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights." The tour is set to kick off on June 16 in Atlantic City.
"Hot Summer Nights" will feature Mirrorball-winner Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, ballroom professionals Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe and Gleb Savchenko. The all-new production will also have "Dancing with the Stars" troupe members Britt Stewart, Alan Bertsen and Hayley Erbert and will showcase all types of modern dance and ballroom that were previously shown on the hit dance show.
Produced by Faculty Productions and BBC Worldwide, the series of shows will also feature group numbers, duets and never-before-seen original pieces that were choreographed and creative directed by renowned artist Mandy Moore.
As the tour kicks off on June 16, it will bring the show across different parts of America, with the first event happening in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show will run until Aug. 13. Ticket prices for the shows range from $40 to $500.
Meanwhile, Jennings is the latest addition to the artists who will join the tour. In a recent interview, the football player revealed that the upcoming tour has a lot of surprises in store for fans. He also expressed how excited he was for the shows.
"I am super excited to be heading on tour with Dancing with the Stars Live. While the NFL is my #1 priority, I can think of no better way to stay in shape; combined with my intensive football training, until that team calls," Jennings said in a statement. He was the winner of the latest season of the show, which aired its finale on May 23.
Here is the complete list of the upcoming shows in the "Hot Summer Nights" tour:
- June 16: Atlantic City, NJ (Caesars)
- June 17: Atlantic City, NJ (Caesars)
- June 18: Morristown, NJ (MAYO PAC)
- June 19: Morristown, NJ (MAYO PAC)
- June 21: Erie, PA (Erie Insurance Center)
- June 22: Rochester, PA (Auditorium Theater)
- June 23: Albany, NY (Palace Theatre)
- June 24: Hershey, PA (Giant Center)
- June 25: Lowell, MA (Lowell Memorial Auditorium)
- June 27: White Plains, NY (Westchester County Center)
- June 28: Binghamton, NY (Broome County Arena)
- June 29: Washington DC (National Harbor)
- June 30: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)
- July 1: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)
- July 2: Durham, NC (DPAC)
- July 10: Nashville, TN (Grand Ole Opry)
- July 11: Louisville, KY (Palace Theatre)
- July 12: Huntsville, AL (Von Braun PAC)
- July 13: Memphis, TN (Orpheum)
- July 14: Shreveport, LA (Municipal Auditorium)
- July 15: San Antonio, TX (Majestic Theatre)
- July 16: Corpus Christi, TX (Selena Auditorium)
- July 18: Little Rock, AR (Robinson Center Music Hall)
- July 19: Tulsa, OK (BOK Center)
- July 20: Enid, OK (Center National Bank Event Center)
- July 21: Springfield, MO (Juanita K Hammons)
- July 22: St. Louis, MO (Peabody Opera House)
- July 23: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theater)
- July 25: Peoria, IL (Peoria Civic)
- July 26: Akron, OH (Akron Civic Center)
- July 27: Grand Rapids, MI (Devos PAC)
- July 28: Detroit, MI (Fox Theater)
- July 29: Merrilville, IN (Star Plaza Theater)
- July 30: Minneapolis, MN (State Theater)
- Aug. 1: Omaha, NE (Ralston Arena)
- Aug. 2: Kansas City, MO (Midland)
- Aug. 3: Salina, KS (Bicentennial)
- Aug. 4: Denver, CO (Bellco)
- Aug. 5: Salt Lake City, UT (Kingsbury Hall)
- Aug. 6: Las Vegas, NV (Orleans Arena)
- Aug. 8: Tucson, AZ (Tucson Music Hall)
- Aug. 9: San Diego, CA (San Diego Civic)
- Aug. 10: Long Beach, CA (Terrace Theater)
- Aug. 11: Oakland, CA (Paramount)
- Aug. 12: Reno, NV (Grand Sierra)
- Aug. 13: Fresno, CA (Saroyan)