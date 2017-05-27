'Dancing With The Stars' Tour Schedule, Ticket Prices: 'Hot Summer Nights' Kicks Off June 16

Fans of "Dancing with the Stars" will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favorite dancers as they perform live at the upcoming "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights." The tour is set to kick off on June 16 in Atlantic City.

"Hot Summer Nights" will feature Mirrorball-winner Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, ballroom professionals Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe and Gleb Savchenko. The all-new production will also have "Dancing with the Stars" troupe members Britt Stewart, Alan Bertsen and Hayley Erbert and will showcase all types of modern dance and ballroom that were previously shown on the hit dance show.

Produced by Faculty Productions and BBC Worldwide, the series of shows will also feature group numbers, duets and never-before-seen original pieces that were choreographed and creative directed by renowned artist Mandy Moore.

As the tour kicks off on June 16, it will bring the show across different parts of America, with the first event happening in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show will run until Aug. 13. Ticket prices for the shows range from $40 to $500.

Meanwhile, Jennings is the latest addition to the artists who will join the tour. In a recent interview, the football player revealed that the upcoming tour has a lot of surprises in store for fans. He also expressed how excited he was for the shows.

"I am super excited to be heading on tour with Dancing with the Stars Live. While the NFL is my #1 priority, I can think of no better way to stay in shape; combined with my intensive football training, until that team calls," Jennings said in a statement. He was the winner of the latest season of the show, which aired its finale on May 23.

