'Daredevil' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Latest Updates: Vincent D'Onofrio Confirms Wilson Fisk Will Eventually Return

Actor Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed earlier this month that villain Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk will return on the next installment of the Netflix original Marvel series "Daredevil."

REUTERS/NetflixCharlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page in the Netflix Original Series Marvel's "Daredevil."

Wilson is a powerful businessman who got off on the wrong foot with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), also known as Daredevil, after the latter found out about his interest and plans for Hell's Kitchen.

In an interview with Collider, D'Onofrio was asked when the audience can expect to see Wilson again. Speaking about the character's return, the actor answered: "He will, eventually. Honestly, I wish I knew 'cause I could plan my year better. I know he will come back, I just don't know when. I can't wait to find out."

The actor also expressed how much he is into "the Marvel stuff" and says he wants to be part of it "all the time." D'Onofrio also recounted that he is in a Twitter conversation with "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn, as they discuss about collaborating on something related to the Marvel movie franchise.

On the other hand, a recent report from International Business Times points to a theory that Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) will start to show some romance building up between them in the third season of "Daredevil." The same report mentioned that Matt is expected to admit to Karen that he is actually the Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen.

However, the report noted there would be several complications if Matt and Karen are indeed to start a romantic relationship next season. For one, it can be recalled that Matt had professed his love for his college sweetheart Elektra Natchios (Élodie Yung). On Karen's part, she is yet to tell Matt that she reportedly killed someone in season 2.

As for "Daredevil" season 3's release date, Netflix and Marvel are yet to confirm when the next installment will premiere. But one thing's for sure, it is happening.

Back in August 2016, Woll tackled season 3's release with Seat42F, saying: "Well, our specific next season is so far in the future. They have to get 'Defenders' out first. I speak with Doug [Petrie] and Marco [Ramirez] every once in a while and they're hard at work."

Gen of Deek speculates that "Daredevil" season 3 will not be slated for release until 2018 considering "Jessica Jones'" season 2 and the first installment of "The Defenders" have yet to air.