'Daredevil' Season 3: What Does Final 'The Defenders' Scene Mean for Matt Murdock?

(Photo: Netflix) A promotional still from "Daredevil."

"Daredevil" might explore the "Born Again" comic book storyline when the series returns for season 3.

"The Defenders" left off suggesting that Daredevil aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) might have died in the implosion of Midland Circle. The show's ending leads to speculations that the "Born Again" arc will finally be explored in the Netflix drama.

In the said storyline, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) discovers Daredevil's real identity and ruins Matt's life. While he has intentions to make Matt's life a living hell, he has no intentions of killing him.

Meanwhile, the last scene also showed Matt in the care of nuns. One of them is seen crying out for a sister named Maggie. Fans of the comic books are well aware that Maggie is the name of Matt's elusive mother.

When asked if the said nun is also Matt's mom, "The Defenders" showrunner Marco Ramirez declined to give any spoilers. He did, however, confirm that Daredevil's final scene in the mini-series is homage to the show's source material.

"I can say that visually that shot at the end of Daredevil's story was definitely an homage, as were a couple of other scenes, to the comics," he told Entertainment Weekly. "That's one of my favorite Daredevil images, so regardless of who any of the characters are, I went to the production meeting saying this is the image we're going for, we're going to feel like this, and that came from that image that I purposely borrowed from the comics," he continued.

Cinemablend notes that this is the second nod the franchise has given to the comic book's "Born Again" storyline. Episode 10 in season 2 showed a confrontation between Matt and Wilson in prison. The encounter sparked the latter's interest on the defense attorney's background, and it might not be long before Matt's family history is unraveled.

The third season of "Daredevil" is expected to premiere next year on Netflix.