'Dark Souls III' DLC News: 'The Fire Fades Edition' Now Available, Bundles All DLCs

Bandai Namco reaches out to gamers who still have not played "Dark Souls III," as the company releases a complete downloadable content (DLC) edition for the award-winning game. "Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition" is now for sale and includes all expansion content.

(Photo: Facebook/Dark Souls)A promo image of "Dark Souls III: The Ringed City" as the banner of the official Facebook page of the "Dark Souls" series.

This edition puts together the base "Dark Souls II" game with its two expansions together in one bundle. "Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition" will include the base game, the "Ashes of Ariandel" expansion and "The Ringed City" expansion as a collection edition now for sale in retail stores, according to PlayStation Lifestyle. The new edition is available on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One for $50. No news for a PC version of the new edition has been released as of this time.

"Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition combines incredible content for a tremendous value," Eric Hartness, vice president of Marketing for Bandai Namco, said of the new bundle, noting how the edition brings all the expansions and the base game for $50.

"Making it a perfect opportunity for gamers who may have missed out on Dark Souls III to join the adventure and see what all the critics and fans have been raving about," Hartness concluded.

A new launch trailer has been released to celebrate the release of "Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition." The trailer showcases some of the boss highlights of "Dark Souls III," including the battles against Lothric, High Lord Wolnir and the Old Demon King, as recapped by Digital Trends. For players on the PC who wants to experience the world of "Dark Souls," the main game and its two expansions are still for sale, albeit separately.

Watch the video below for the launch trailer of "Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition" titled "Our Curse."