'Days of Our Lives' May 1 to 5 Spoilers: Brady Fights for His Life, Two New Couples Form and Tripp Doubts Kayla's Innocence

This week in "Days of Our Lives," viewers are bound for a ride in a rollercoaster of emotion as they watch some of the characters fight for their survival and others fall in and out of love.

(Photo: NBC)The promotional banner for NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Fans were left reeling with despair and concern after Xander (Paul Telfer) shoots Brady (Eric Martsolf). He left him to die and took off with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Holly (Cara and Sienna G).

Thankfully, in today's episode of "Days of Our Lives," Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) will find him and get him to a hospital. However, he is more concerned in making sure that Nicole and her daughter are out of harm's way.

In the "Days of Our Lives" episode for May 1, Chad (Bill Flynn) will see Gabi (Camila Banus) and Eli (Lamon Archey) kissing. The former is the reason that Abigail (Marci Miller) just can't give Chad a chance, but it looks like she will realize it is not her that Gabi wants.

The May 2 episode of "Days of Our Lives" will take a step back from the Brady–Xander situation and close in on Tripp (Lucas Adams), who is preoccupied about the murder of his mother, Ava (Tamara Braun).

All this time, he blamed himself for her death, but he is now starting to think that someone else is responsible and the person he chooses to open up to — Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) — has aroused his suspicion.

The "Days of Our Lives" episode airing May 3 will tone down on the murder and danger talk to focus on Eric and Jennifer's blooming romance. Fans have been waiting for a while for them to finally go out and it looks like this will be the week they finally do so.

On May 4, "Days of Our Lives" will check back in on Nicole, who attempts to escape Xander and put Holly to safety. She tries to steal the key, which is on their abductor.

However, things take a turn for the worse. Nicole was left with no choice but to break a glass on Xander's head to knock him unconscious. This does not work and the situation may have worsened because of it.

To cap off this gripping and emotion-filled week, "Days of Our Lives" will follow Wyatt (Scott Shilstone), who finally gets Ciara (Vivian Jovanni) to be his girlfriend.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays, 1 p.m. ET on NBC.