'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Alison Sweeney's Sami Brady Returns to Salem

The "Days of Our Lives" rogue for over 20 years, Alison Sweeney's Sami Brady is coming back. Sweeney's return is set to be "a little bit longer" than her previous appearance on the show.

(Photo: Reuters/File)Alison Sweeney at the People’s Choice Awards 2013.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Sweeney confirmed that she will be returning for more episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Fans of the series will get a chance to see her next month.

Sweeney started off in "Days of Our Lives" in 1993. Her character was known for her failed relationships with guys, her children and her scheming ways.

Even so, at the age of 16, she had already captured the hearts of the fans with her villainous character. During her stardom in "Days of Our Lives," she nabbed four Soap Opera Digest Awards and she was nominated at Daytime Emmy Awards.

But in 2014, she decided to leave the show. The news brought quite a shock to fans as she was one of the lead stars of the show. In an interview with Hollywood Life, she said she wanted to leave the show to make more time for her family.

In 2015, she returned to the show; however, her appearance was not that long.

This time, she will be coming back to "Days of Our Lives." It is not for good, though, but she promised the fans that they will get to see her longer than her 2015's appearance, which only lasted from October to November of that year.

In her Soap Opera Digest interview, she also voiced out how excited she is to return to one of NBC's longest-running television series. Besides that, she said she believes her character will have a more solid and extended storyline in the show.

There are still a few weeks before Sweeney returns to Salem. In the meantime, see what happens next on "Days of Our Lives" on Monday at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.