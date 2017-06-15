'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Anjelica Confesses; Paul Threatens Sonny

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" teases plenty of drama and intrigue, especially with Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild) confessing her true intentions.

Facebook/daysofourlives'Days of Our Lives' airs weekdays on NBC.

Spoilers for the next episode of "Days of Our Lives" tease a big reveal coming from Anjelica.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) will apparently discover that Anjelica is out to get even with Adrienne (Judi Evans). Anjelica is after The Salem Spectator, and he wants to know why. It will be revealed that the former wants to get revenge because of something that happened with Adrienne in the past.

Meanwhile, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will insist that Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) should tell Theo (Kyler Pettis) the truth. Jade will be rather shocked by the confrontation, but she will have no choice because Joey (James Lastovic) is present.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) will have his own problems to deal with on the next episode. He will attempt to reach out to Paul (Christopher Sean) but may find himself in danger as the latter wields a knife against him. And while Sonny will land on a rock and hit his head, it looks like he will be fine. It also appears that his efforts to calm Paul down will pay off. Paul will realize that he has been acting out.

Finally, Lani (Sal Stowers) will confide in Eli (Lamon Archey) that she is reconsidering her relationship with JJ (Casey Moss). And though Eli will try to help her out with her situation, it seems that he and Lani will strike a deeper bond.

On Friday, June 16, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gabi (Camila Banus) will find themselves talking about their relationship as they continue to be stuck alone on the island. However, it is unknown if they will pursue a romance, especially since they have bigger problems to solve.

