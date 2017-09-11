'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Bonnie and Hattie's Plan Breaks Down and Brady Forces Nicole Into Something

Facebook/daysofourlives A promotional image for NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

"Days of Our Lives" fans are about to see a lot of secrets come to light in the episodes lined up for the week of Sept. 11.

Seeing as Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) have been caught in the midst of the charade they created, it is about time for someone to figure out that Adrienne is nothing but a part of the charade that the partners in crime created. Furthermore, Brady's (Eric Martsolf) jealousy is about to reach a peak, which may push him to do something drastic.

According to spoilers, Bonnie's impersonation of Adrienne is finally taking a toll on her sanity as she feels that she might be losing her own identity in the act. This week on "Days of Our Lives," she's about to face a lot more problems as Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) managed to make it out of their trap safely. Hattie will realize that they got themselves into a sticky situation and calls on Justin (Wally Kurth) to make sure that they will have an excellent lawyer on their side once they get found out.

Something is brewing between Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) as "Days of Our Lives" fans saw in the past few weeks of the NBC soap. This week, Eric will have some inappropriate fantasies about her, which means that it might be time for him to admit that he will always care for her.

Meanwhile, the situation will only get worse for Brady, whose jealousy has come to a boiling point, especially since he seems to be aware that Eric and Nicole are developing a friendship that might be something more. He will surprise her with an offer to work for Titan Industries, and eventually, he will end up forcing her to accept the position. He will feel bad, but later episodes of "Days of Our Lives" hint that Nicole is about to make a confession.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m.