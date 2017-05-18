'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Chad, Gabi Are in Trouble; Kate Is Suspicious of Dario

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gabi (Camila Banus) will find themselves at the mercy of a thief in the upcoming May 19 episode of "Days of our Lives."

The synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that a thief will attempt to rob Chad and Gabi. The man will quickly pull out a knife and asks them to hand over anything valuable. The tense standoff is expected to end with someone getting hurt. Will it be Chad or Gabi?

Meanwhile, the time has come for Eli (Lamon Archey) to make a difficult life decision. Ciara (Vivian Jovanni) will eventually learn the truth from Theo (Kyler Pettis), while Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) will not be able to escape Kate's (Lauren Koslow) eagle eyes. She is positive he is keeping a secret that he cannot afford to let the others know about. Does it have something to do with Dario's marriage proposal to Abigail (Marci Miller)?

On a different note, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Vilasuso and Nadia Bjorlin, who plays the character Chloe, may soon be leaving the long-running series. The speculations of their exits surfaced when "Days of our Lives" new head writer Ron Carlivati posted an inspiration board on his Twitter account. A number of fans were quick to notice that both Vilasuso and Bjorlin's photos were missing.

There have been rumors claiming that the actor will soon be axed from the show. The current storyline about Dario and Abigail is said to be not working. Most likely, they will end splitting up, just like the previous relationships Dario has had on the show. As for Bjorlin, she may opt to voluntarily leave and focus on her family life. The actress is said to be pregnant and may soon go on a maternity leave.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.