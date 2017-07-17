'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Darrio to Be Arrested and Jen Lilley to Return as Theresa Donovan?

Facebook/daysofourlives "Days of Our Lives" to see Dario blackmailing Abigail this week

The search for Deimos Kiriakis' (Vincent Irizarry) killer interspersed with drama and heartbreak continues on "Days of Our Lives." The spoilers for this week's episodes of NBC's long-running soap reveal that fans are in for a long and difficult ride. Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) continues to reign with terror, and reports indicate that Brady Black's (Eric Martsolf) love interest could be returning on screen.

"Days of Our Lives" has always showcased the right mix of drama and mystery. But this week, the series is about to take it to another level as spoilers reveal what Dario will use to blackmail Abigail (Marci Miller). Previously, fans knew that Dario will be using an unknown photo to force Abigail to stay married to him and to keep her from reaching out to authorities. Now, it appears that Dario has a picture of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) leaning over Deimos' dead body. Considering her relationship with him, Abigail might just do everything to protect her love interest, even if it meant staying in a toxic relationship.

Meanwhile, things might be steering up for Brady as Martsolf begged Jen Lilley to return to "Days of Our Lives" as Theresa Donovan. Lilley replied on social media and told him that she would love to come back to the show. Although nothing has been official yet, the chemistry between the two stars might just help convince the writers to feature Lilley back in the soap.

There is a lot more in store for fans of "Days of Our Lives." More spoilers indicate that Dario might just be arrested sometime within the week as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) can't help but break his silence as he tells Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) about his brother's suspicious activities. The investigation should be fruitful, and the evidence piles up enough to warrant his arrest. Rafe is devastated and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is way beyond upset.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m.