'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers for the Week: Hattie Fails to Win Roman Over

When "Days of Our Lives" returns with a brand-new episode, the ladies will be all over Roman (Josh Taylor). When Hattie (Deidre Hall) finally musters the courage to win him over, another obstacle will be in her way, his ex-girlfriend.

Facebook/daysofourlives "Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

This Thursday, Aug. 17, Hattie is taken aback when Roman's former lover Merlena (Hall) locks lips with him. Roman too will be surprised. Although he considers her a friend, he has never hoped for the old flame to rekindle.

Hattie's plans to win his heart may have been stalled, but she has no intent to give up just yet.

Since no one really knows that the real Marlena is locked up at the sanitarium, none has suspected her recent appearance. John (Drake Hogestyn), however, might find out the truth soon.

Elsewhere in the episode, characters are riddled with heartbreak and failed plans. How Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) is responding to their breakup is making it more difficult for Bonnie (Judi Evans) to walk away. The handsome Lucas might just ruin her plans of infiltrating the mansion.

To note, Bonnie intends to enter the mansion with the help of Justin (Wally Kurth). When she successfully does so, she plans to win the trust of Victor (John Aniston). And eventually, she wants to seek revenge on Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

The aforementioned seems abominable, but Bonnie might not even get to carry out her schemes.

In another failed relationship, Brady (Eric Martsolf) refuses to listen to anyone. He stands firm that Nicole cheated on him. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), however, does not buy his excuse. Before she can help, he has to learn the truth about what happened.

Also in this Thursday's episode, Adrienne (Judi Evans) will have trouble convincing some guards to believe that she is not Bonnie. They, however, will assume that she is only causing trouble, which will lead them to punish her with solitary confinement.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC.