'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Marlena Goes Missing

Rafe (Galen Gering) and the others are convinced they will be able to take down Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) during the masquerade ball in this week's upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives."

Facebook/daysofourlivesThe hunt for Stefano begins in this week's episodes of "Days of Our Lives."

The synopses (according to TV Guide) reveal that the group believes Stefano will attend the party and that is the best time to nab him. Previously, Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) told them about the suspicions that Stefano might be alive. As they lay out their plan, Marlena (Deidre Hall) will suggest that they use her as bait. She says that Stefano will not be able to resist going after her. If he is indeed alive, he must be waiting to get his revenge after what happened to Kristen (Eileen Davidson).

While Rafe, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) agree with the idea, Paul (Christopher Sean) thought it was too risky. His fear may come true, as Marlena will allegedly disappear without a trace. This will lead the others to think that Stefano has kidnapped her.

Meanwhile, Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) is getting tired of Brady's (Eric Martsolf) presence as he tries to win back Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Since she found out that little Holly was her daughter, Nicole has no other thoughts but to get the child back from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Nicole's preoccupation with the child is starting to annoy her fiancé. Deimos previously promised to help Nicole with her mission. He even told Victor (John Aniston) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) the truth about Holly's identity. Deimos also spoke to Chloe about giving up the child, but he did more bad than good. As Nicole finds support and comfort from Brady, Deimos' jealousy comes into play.

In the meantime, Brady's decision to help Nicole puts him on Chloe's bad side. According to spoilers, she will accuse him of destroying their relationship. Amidst all the hoopla, Chloe will find a confidante in Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EST on NBC.