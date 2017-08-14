'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: On Brady's Downhill Course and Joey's Guilt

Facebook/daysofourlives “Days of Our Lives” this week will see Joey consumed by guilt.

There is a lot to expect for this week's episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Considering the events of last week, fans will get to see Brady (Eric Martsolf) fall back into his more primal and destructive nature, while Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) attempts to figure everything that is happening around him. Joey (James Lastovic) will also be having a hard time in this week's episodes of "Days of Our Lives."

According to spoilers, Chloe's instincts will be at its prime in "Days of Our Lives." She will set up a meeting with Brady, and will immediately figure out that something bad is brewing inside him. Considering that he has been extremely jealous of what is happening between Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker), no matter how innocent, Brady is up to something and it might be dangerous for everyone involved.

Chloe, who will remain exceedingly concerned for Brady's current well-being, will approach Eric and breach the topic. He will contend that he has no feelings for Nicole and that he would never betray Brady, but Chloe senses that that might not be the entire truth.

Meanwhile, further reports indicate that Joey might be in a bad place, too, this time because his guilt might be getting the best of him, especially since Tripp (Lucas Adams) now knows the truth. Joey might end up confessing to Ava's (Tamara Braun) murder, and this will lead to his ultimate exit from "Days of Our Lives." While he is dealing with his personal demons, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will grow ever concerned for what might happen to him.

All in all, this week's episodes of "Days of Our Lives" will be a roller coaster ride. Fans will see their favorite characters face their biggest enemy yet: themselves.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m. EDT.