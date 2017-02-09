'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Stefano Escapes From Capture; Romance in the Air for Two Couples

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) finally being caught by Rafe (Galen Gering) after being able to evade him for so long. Elsewhere, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) prepare to get married on Valentine's Day.

Facebook/daysofourlives'Days of Our Lives' airs weekdays on NBC.

According to Soap Hub, Rafe's drive to clear Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) name and set her free will lead him to capture Stefano. He will discover the proof he needs in order to free her. All he has to do now is get Stefano back to Salem, but there may be some roadblocks along the way.

Fans know by now that Mascolo passed away in December 2016. It devastated many and left Stefano's plotline open. However, it was revealed that Mascolo had actually filmed a few more scenes before his passing, and these may be used to conclude Stefano's story.

Spoilers indicate that Stefano may have some sneaky plan up his sleeve as he will not look bothered despite his capture. He will sit in his jail cell and wear the prison uniform, but his smile will certainly depict a devious plot involving his escape. And by the looks of it, it seems that his plan will succeed as Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) and Steve will find him gone, much to their surprise.

But Steve has other things to worry about, too. He is going to get married to Kayla soon, and hopefully, things will be smooth sailing for the couple from here on out. But Steve and Kayla are not the only ones who have romance in store for them in the next episode. Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) may also find themselves in a particularly romantic situation.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Chloe's (Nadia Bjorlin) custody battle will continue. Brady (Eric Martsolf) will try to do everything he can to ensure Nicole wins, but a determined Chloe will not back down so easily.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays, 1 p.m EST, on NBC.