'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Tripp Gets Troubled by His Conscience Over His Actions Toward Kayla

Facebook/daysofourlives A promotional image for NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

"Days of Our Lives" continues as regret, jealousy and, of course, even more problems threaten to overcome the characters of the long-running show as it resumes this Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.

An unexpected development comes up as even the most stoic characters have their vulnerable moments, and this Thursday, it will be Tripp Dalton's (Lucas Adam) turn to look into himself. Tripp will be going through the pangs of a guilty conscience after all he has done to Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

Tripp will be having second thoughts about his actions, especially towards Kayla, these coming episodes, as summed up by She Knows. He may just be presented with an opportunity to make it up to her, however.

More problems could be coming Kayla's way — as if her situation is not already getting worse as is. How are things going to get worse for Kayla, and will Tripp have a role to play in her new circumstance? Fans can find out when "Days of Our Lives" continue.

While Tripp wrestles with guilt as Kayla's problems keep on piling up, other characters will be dealing with their own emotions as well. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will have to try hard to keep himself in check when he sees a scene that will get him hot under the collar.

Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will meet up at a place, and who else will be there to witness it but Brady, as spoiled by Blasting News.

The fuming Brady will have to keep his temper in check if he is to take control of the situation. Then again, he can just go ahead and confront Eric at some point. Who knows what a jealous Brady is capable of doing?

Brady will not be the only one fuming in town, as Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) continues to harbor vengeful feelings even as she prepares to leave. Jade will be leaving some parting gifts as she goes on to plot and scheme for one last time before she leaves Salem behind.