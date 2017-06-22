'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Mo, Anna to Go After Maxine; Nina's Life to Be Exposed on Air?

Fans are in for more surprises as VH1's scripted series "Daytime Divas" continues. And it seems that much of the heat will be focused on the main diva, Maxine (Vanessa Williams).

YouTube/VH1Vanessa Williams stars as Maxine Robinson on VH1’s new scripted series “Daytime Divas.”

After catching Mo (Tichina Arnold) on tape having sex on her desk with the PA, Leon (Niko Pepaj), Maxine got all the reason she needed to finally fire her most rebellious co-host. This comes at the heels of a threat given to her by her former PA, Anna (Kristen Johnston), who is out to destroy her by publishing a tell-all book about her own experiences while working with Maxine.

And while Maxine vows to take Anna down, Mo is also equally determined to get back at Maxine for taking her out of the "The Lunch Hour." Whose plan will ultimately win? Will the extreme measure that Maxine is about to take in the next episode going to be enough to bring Anna to her knees, or will Mo's plan of attack come at her first and knock her down before she even knows what hit her?

Will Mo and Anna end up working together for the sake of pulling Maxine off of her throne?

The episode titled "Shut Down" will also feature Kibby (Chole Bridges) having to confront a former nemesis, while Nina (Camille Guaty) is utterly horrified to see her personal life imploding on air. How will this affect her reputation as a respectable journalist? Will this put an end to her husband Andrew's (Ness Bautista) chances of running for congress? More importantly, where will this upcoming revelation take her secret relationship with Maxine's adopted son, Shawn (McKinley Freeman).

And since a seat has just been emptied on "The Lunch Hour," Maxine will be bringing in lifestyle guru Portia (Tasha Smith) as a guest co-host for a trial run, which does not sit well at all with Heather (Fiona Gubelmann). With some reluctant help from her fellow co-hosts, Nina and Kibby, she will be devising plan to get rid of Portia as soon as possible. But will she succeed, or will Portia eventually win her over?

"Daytime Divas' season 1 episode 4 airs on Monday, June 29, at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.