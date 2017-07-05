'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: A Guest Host's Good Intentions May Lead to Serious Complications in Maxine's Life

Facebook/DaytimeDivas Maxine (Vanessa Williams) will have some explaining to do on the next episode of VH1's scripted comedy-drama series "Daytime Divas."

Maxine's (Vanessa Williams) ongoing romantic affair with the network's doorman, William (Norm Lewis), is one of the well-kept secrets in VH1's scripted comedy-drama series, "Daytime Divas." But what happens when William himself is threatened by the possibility of Maxine finding a much better man?

In the next episode titled "We Are Family," the daytime talk show "The Lunch Hour" will be welcoming yet another new guest host in the person of Cecille (Eve). She seems to be the perfect fit, except that she may end up being a little too eager. She's kind, she's gentle, and best of all, she's a huge fan of Maxine's.

But Cecille also happens to be a dating expert, who aims to put an end to Maxine's romantic dry spell. Although her intentions are good, and although Maxine is forced to agree more to save face than anything else, this situation could soon lead to a much bigger problem.

An official sneak peek for the upcoming episode released by VH1 reveals that Maxine's secret beau, William, actually manages to catch the live show, he does not seem pleased at all that Maxine has agreed to Cecille's recommendation.

VH1 Official Site

But is a little competition enough to send William packing? Who is this guy that Maxine will supposedly be dating, and how will he fare against what Maxine and William have? Also, if things do become complicated and William ends up asking Maxine where they are headed, will the usually composed diva be able to respond accordingly, or will this be the end of their secret love affair?

Another concern that this potential issue could lead to is the fact that William has also served as Maxine's sounding board. He knows everything there is to know about Maxine herself and her co-hosts. But will a broken heart really be enough to drive a man to spill the dirt on Maxine and her crew?

There are people waiting in the wings for some juicy stories that can finally bring Maxine down. Is William going to be the harbinger of his own lady love's downfall?

"Daytime Divas" season 1 episode 6 airs on Monday, July 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.