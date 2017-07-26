'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Spoilers: Upcoming Two-Hour Season Finale to Resolve Existing Issues; More Conflicts to Be Introduced?

Facebook/DaytimeDivas Promotional banner for the upcoming two-hour season finale of VH1's satirical comedy-drama series "Daytime Divas."

A pink pistol just might come into play when VH1's satirical comedy-drama series "Daytime Divas" concludes its first season in a special two-hour airing. But whether it will be used to attack or defend is still unclear.

A sneak peek for the upcoming back-to-back episodes shows Heather (Fiona Gubelmann) and Mo (Tichina Arnold) coming to work together in the lobby of Neb Tower. Mo is indeed back on the "The Lunch Hour," but she may need some time to get used to the changes that transpired while she was away.

Passing through a metal detector, for one, does not sit very well with her. Especially when they have to do it each morning following an incident with Nina's (Camille Guaty) obsessed fan. And just when Mo thinks she's finally out of the woods, the alarms suddenly blare behind her. Mo grows frantic and tries to pass the blame off to Heather.

But as it turns out, it's really Heather that has set the alarm off, and it seems that she's been carrying a pink pistol in her purse the entire time she's been coming to work.

"I have a concealed weapons permit," she assures everyone before telling Mo they should hurry if they didn't want to be late for work.

What part will this particular pistol be playing in the upcoming season finale? With every single one of the Lunch Ladies having personal issues to deal with, is a life-threatening and life-altering event about to break out? But are Maxine (Vanessa Williams) and her co-hosts in any real danger, or do the people who have been going after them have more reasons to fear for their lives?

Maxine is still being investigated for the death of her husband. Heather's husband, Brad (Rich McDonald), is back with an ulterior motive. Kibby (Chloe Bridges) has previously just threatened her TV dad Vance's (Rob Estes) life. Also, there is always a possibility that Nina's fan, Gary (J.D. Walsh), might come back for another confrontation.

The official synopsis also reveals that Nina herself will take interest in Maxine's past, while Heather makes a decision that alienates her co-hosts. Additionally, Maxine tries to rein Mo in, while Kibby continues to spiral out of control.

All hell is about to break loose when the two-hour season finale of "Daytime Divas" airs on Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.