'Dead by Daylight' Has a New Chapter Named 'A Lullaby for the Dark'

Behavior Interactive and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled the latest chapter and the newest killer in the asymmetric survival horror video game, "Dead by Daylight."

According to Fangoria, a new downloadable content package called "A Lullaby for the Dark" has just arrived for the PC, and it featured the creepy murderess named The Huntress.

Game director Mathieu Cote spoke about the character and said that her presence alone will give players the creeps. The Huntress' name is Anna, and she grew up in an isolated area of the woods with her mother. They survived by hunting animals until a giant elk killed her mom.

As years passed by, Anna became stronger, more beast than human. She soon found that her favorite prey were people who entered her territory. She had no qualms about killing people, but she could never force herself to end a little girl's life. Anna kept them tied up in her cabin, until they expired from the cold or starvation. Then she goes out again, looking for new prey, humming the strange lullaby that her mother used to sing to her when she was a child. When news of a mad woman wielding an axe reached the villagers, they started calling her The Huntress.

Cote said that the most difficult thing in creating this new character in the game was the introduction of projectiles.

"The really big thing for this one is pretty obvious, she is our first killer with a ranged weapon. That's going to change everything. We expect that she might quickly become one of the most used killers out there. Like the nurse (from our last free chapter) she will be extremely efficient in the hands of our top-tier players. But what is very different is that she will not be as daunting as the nurse to master. Throwing axes is a rather simple mechanic that most people will be familiar with," Cote said.

Meanwhile, the DLC also comes with a new map called the Mother's Dwelling. According to Video Gamer, this is where The Huntress will haunt down the new survivor named David King.

Although "A Lullaby for the Dark" is only available for the PC as of the moment, it will soon be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the coming weeks.