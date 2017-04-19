'Dead or Alive 5: Last Round' April DLC Features: Latest DLC Comes With 17 Shinto Shrine Maiden Costumes

The latest costume downloadable content (DLC) for the video game "Dead or Alive 5: Last Round' has finally been released.

Youtube/DEAD OR ALIVE チャンネル A screenshot from the announcement video of the April DLC for "Dead or Alive 5: Last Round."

As reported by the International Business Times, gamers will now get to dress up their favorite female characters in the fighting video game with the Shinto shrine maiden costumes that game developer Team Ninja had prepared for April.

On Monday, April 18, the game developer released a new DLC announcement video on the "Dead or Alive" franchise's official YouTube channel. The footage features the different female characters of "Last Round" wearing their Shinto shrine costumes. Each character has her own variation of the traditional clothing, but all of the attires are designed to look conservative.

The April DLC comes with 17 different costumes. For PlayStation 4 gamers, they can purchase the latest DLC pack for $1,944 yen or $17.85. Xbox One gamers can avail the add-on for 1,980 yen or $18.18, while Steam players will be able to get the costume DLC pack for $2,038 yen or $18.71.

Meanwhile, gamers who previously purchased the Season Pass 6 will be able to use the new content without added cost, as mentioned on the game's Japanese product page.

The DLC pack the latest that Team Ninja has released as part of the game developer's vow to launch new costume sets for the characters of "Dead or Alive 5" on a monthly basis.

Last month, the developer launched a crossover costume DLC which featured outfits from the popular fighting games of Arc System Works such as "Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2," "Guilty Gear Xrd – SIGN–" and "Blazblue: Central Fiction."

Since the April costume DLC was only released this Monday, players in North America will very likely need to wait for a few more days before the DLC pack is made available for purchase and download on their side of the world.

Players are advised to occasionally check in with the websites of the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam to find out if the new DLC is already available in their location.