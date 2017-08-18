'Deadpool 2' News: Motorcycle Scene Causes Stunt Actor's Death

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie 'Deadpool 2' will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

A stunt actor for the upcoming film "Deadpool 2" died on set this week after performing a scene while riding a motorcycle.

The police department in Vancouver, Canada, has updated their Twitter page Monday to confirm the news.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

The following day, the Coroners Service of British Columbia identified the fallen stunt performer as Joi "SJ" Harris. She had been a professional road racer since 2013 and celebrated as the first female African-American in that profession.

While Harris knew her way around motorcycle for years, "Deadpool 2" was her first stunt acting gig. She played as the double artist for Zazie Beetz, who will portray the role of Marvel character Domino.

While authorities are still investigating the fatal event, several witnesses told Deadline that the accident happened at the fifth and last take of the scene. Harris reportedly appeared to have lost control of the vehicle as it sped away, instead of slowing down and headed towards a glass window of the nearby Shaw Tower. Added to that, she was not wearing a protective helmet as Domino did not have one on for the scene.

Photos taken shortly after the accident will give people an idea on how severe the collision was. An entire glass panel of the Shaw Tower was completely shattered. On the other hand, the front tire of the motorbike that Harris used was entirely deflated and wrecked as well.

In the same Deadline report, sources said Harris was given two full days to rehearse the scene over the weekend, but unfortunately, the last take of the scene still ended up with the fatal accident.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character in the film, posted a photo message on his social media pages expressing how they are "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" at the death of Harris.

"Deadpool 2" director David Leitch also told Deadline: "I'm deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today. No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy."

In July, the production of "The Walking Dead" also witnessed a tragic accident on set that led to the death of their stunt artist John Bernecker.

The filming of "Deadpool 2" went on hiatus following the death of Harris.