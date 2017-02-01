'Deadpool 2' Plot Rumors, Release Date: Formula Remains the Same in Sequel; More Stunts in Store

When "Deadpool" was first released, it was met with universal acclaim mostly due to its offbeat take on superhero films. With "Deadpool 2" already a go, fans will be happy to know that the formula will not change for the sequel.

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie'Deadpool 2' is expected to bow in theaters in 2018.

Director David Leitch himself revealed that "Deadpool 2" will essentially retain all the things that worked in the first movie. It can be recalled that Leitch was called in to replace Tim Miller, who directed the first film. Miller notably departed "Deadpool 2" as its director due to creative differences with star Ryan Reynolds.

"There is this fun irreverent nature to 'Deadpool' which is why I fell in love with it," Leitch told JoBlo. "I think you want to keep the DNA of that. It's going to be fun to spin out the world a little bit and expand it."

Leitch also revealed that there may be room for bigger stunts this time around, but only if they move the plot forward. "It's not action for spectacle, it's action for Deadpool's character. And giving him a platform for another physical device for comedy and character as well," he said.

The success of "Deadpool" was unanticipated, especially since it was an R-rated superhero film. But the reception to the film proved that there was an audience for that type of movie, and it catapulted "Deadpool" to cult status. Because of this, all eyes are now on the sequel and even the smallest of things can be the subject of much speculation - a fact that screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are well aware of.

"We have to be ultra careful about what we say about the content of the sequel, because even the slightest hint becomes Internet news," Reese told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. However, they did tease that there will be a lot of new things in the upcoming sequel, which will undoubtedly be the butt of some jokes.

"Deadpool 2" is believed to commence production in June, with a premiere date expected in 2018.