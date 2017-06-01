'Deadpool 2' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Jack Kesy Plays Villain; Movie Won't Set Up 'X-Force' Film as Rumored

"The Strain" actor Jack Kesy has been tapped to portray the big bad in the sequel of "Deadpool."

Facebook/DeadpoolMovieDeadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will be up against Jack Kesy's Black Bob in "Deadpool 2."

The "Deadpool" sequel arrive in 2018, seeing the return of Ryan Reynolds's titular character, Morena Baccarin's Vanessa as his love interest, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapacic as Colossus, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz are new additions to the cast and will portray Cable and Domino, respectively.

Aside from the two, Deadline reports that Kesy will be joining the cast of "Deadpool 2" as the antagonist. Kesy will be portraying the villain Black Tom, who is an enemy of the X-Men in the comic series.

Black Tom is known for manipulating, bonding, and projecting energy through plants. Black Tom also has the ability to create explosions with the use of anything that's made of wood.

However, it appears that Kesy's character is named "Black Bob" in the sequel, according to Screenrant. It is possible that the they decided to change the name of Kesy's character from the original villain.

Meanwhile, there are rumors circulating that "Deadpool 2" will serve as a platform to launch an "X-Force" film.

Reportedly, the appearance of Cable and Domino alongside Deadpool in the coming sequel makes it possible for the film to launch an "X-Force" movie. However, "Deadpool" screenwriter Rhett Rheese was quick to gun down these speculations.

Reese responded on Twitter to the article, "Again, wrong."

Meanwhile, TJ Miller teased that his reprising of Weasel will play a bigger role in Deadpool 2.

"Marvel will cut off my hand and tongue if I tell you. But...let me just tell you that the second installment will be even more weaselicious," Miller shared in an interview with Movieweb.

"Deadpool 2" is slated to premiere in 2018.