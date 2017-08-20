'Deadpool 2' Star Zazie Beetz Pays Tribute to Stunt Double Joi SJ Harris; Tragic Death Raises Questions in Stunt Community

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE Actress Zazie Beetz arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

In the wake of her stunt double's death, Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in "Deadpool 2," has taken to social media to pay tribute to Joi "SJ" Harris.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Harris performed a dangerous stunt involving a motorcycle and was killed when she crashed along West Waterfront Road. Largely known for being the first African-American female professional road racer, Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. According to Deadline, this was apparently because they had no time to outfit a helmet for Harris to wear under her Domino wig, unlike the stunt double before her.

Now, Beetz shared her deepest condolences on Instagram with a photo of her handwritten message.

"My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do," Beetz wrote. "I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends and family, are feeling. My heart and my love goes out to her and them all."

Harris' death, along with that of "The Walking Dead" stuntman John Bernecker's on-set accident in July, has resulted in the stunt community asking serious questions about their work. According to a stunt industry veteran, Harris did not have to die.

"It absolutely could have been prevented," the veteran told The Hollywood Reporter. "Joi was totally unqualified and never should have been there or put in that position."

Harris was reportedly inexperienced with stunt performances and was used to riding 300cc motorcycles. According to veteran stunt coordinator and second unit director Conrad Palmisano, Harris crashed a 900cc motorcycle, which are "much bigger, more powerful."

The stunt work apparently required a professional like Melissa Stubbs, who was available at the time, but Harris was chosen for the gig because her skin tone matched Beetz's more closely.

Production on "Deadpool 2" was halted temporarily but has already picked back up just 48 hours after the tragic accident.

Meanwhile, a new report from Deadline gave more details on the tragic event and said Harris' death was "the result of a freak low-speed accident." It also mentioned that a source denied the rumors that she was unqualified and that she was hired for her skin tone.

"She was the best candidate for the job," the source who was close to the production clarified.

"Deadpool 2" is slated to hit U.S. cinemas on June 1, 2018.