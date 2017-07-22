'Deadwood' Revival Movie: It's Happening! Stars Confirm HBO Called Them for Filming Availability

No doubt, reboots and revivals are popular on TV today. The latest show rumored to be getting another shot at coming back on the air is "Deadwood," which aired for three seasons on HBO.

Facebook/Deadwood The "Deadwood" revival movie could finally happen as HBO has been calling up its cast.

A couple of "Deadwood" stars confirmed that they recently received a call from HBO asking them about their availability. While promoting "Fear the Walking Dead," co-stars Kim Dickens and Dayton Callie told TV Line that they got the call from the cable network, which indicated that production plans for the "Deadwood" revival movie could soon be underway.

Dickens played the hostess Joanie Stubbs while Callie played the deputy sheriff Charlie Utter on "Deadwood." Both are important players in the series.

The "Deadwood" movie revival was first rumored as in development in 2015 or nearly 10 years after the show went off the air. Back then, a spokesman for HBO revealed that there were preliminary talks about the revival movie with series creator David Milch.

The network's bosses also made it clear that they wanted a movie instead of a limited season run because they tasked Milch to also work on other projects, such as the third season of "True Detective."

While promoting his new series "American Gods" last spring, Ian McShane, who played the saloon owner and villain Al Swearengen on "Deadwood," told the press that the movie's script was done and sent to the network.

"If they don't deliver [a finished product], blame them," he said.

"Deadwood," which aired from 2004 to 2006, was part of what critics called "prestige drama" on television. It was a western period piece set in the 1870s. Treated as partly historical and partly fiction, the show was hailed as one of HBO's best despite its short-lived run.

"Deadwood" was highly praised for its strong writing and casting ensemble. Aside from Dickens, Callie and McShane, the show also starred Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Garret), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Paula Macomson (Trixie), Garret Dillahunt (Francis Wolcottt), Titus Welliver (Silas Adams) and Powers Boothe (Cy Tolliver).