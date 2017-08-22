'Death Note' Plot News: New Clip Features Confrontation Between L and Light

Facebook/DeathNote A new version of "Death Note" is coming soon on Netflix.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Death Note" is set to arrive this month, and a new clip featuring L and Light has just been unveiled. The new clip is the first to show L confronting Light since the streaming giant started releasing teaser videos for the upcoming film.

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes promo video and the full "Death Note" trailer last June as it started to ramp up its promotional activities for the film. The popular streaming site then dropped a new clip featuring the mysterious detective L coming face to face with the protagonist and criminal killer Light a few days ago. Set in a diner, the scene did not feature another important character in the story, Ryuk, the evil death god who grants L the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in the death book.

Light and L's connection started when L learned about the death note and became deeply interested in Light's ability to kill by using it as a medium. His interest in the death note and Light's out-of-this-world killing ability caused him to search for the latter to invite him to talk.

Although the upcoming live-action adaptation of Netflix will resemble the original comics and the previous TV animated series version of "Death Note," the one arriving on Netflix reportedly features characters who are not direct duplicates of their manga counterparts. Previously, helmsman Adam Wingard also admitted making some changes from the manga and anime, so it is possible that the scene in the new clip involving L and Light will be a bit different from what actuallly happened in the manga, though it will still be a tense scene.

A review of the film following its premiere at the San Diego Comic-Con said that although the Netflix adaptation is not a perfect adaptation, it will definitely make "Death Note" fans "walk away happy."

"Death Note" is set for release on Aug. 25 on Netflix.