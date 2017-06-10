'Death Stranding' Release Date, News: Developers Apologize With Cryptic 'Bridges' Poster as Game Misses E3 2017

The game "Death Stranding" will not be previewed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo next week so developers apologized to fans with a cryptic poster teaser.

YouTube/KOJIMA PRODUCTIONSA screenshot from the official trailer of "Death Stranding."

Unfortunately, just when "Death Stranding" seemed to be really coming together, news emerged that the game would not be making an appearance in the big conference next week.

Talking to their followers on Twitter, Kojima's studio, Kojima Productions, apologized that they "won't be releasing new info on Death Stranding at this year's E3." The video game developer explained that they will "focus in development to bring you the best."

Here's the only new information I can present at this time. pic.twitter.com/jFYc2B0vqB — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 7, 2017

The tweet was accompanied by a poster that has also been shared by Kojima on his personal Twitter page. The poster — which ignited more fan theories — contained a black background, a spider web and the word "BRIDGES" in bold letters. Kojima captioned the said poster with, "Here's the only new information I can present at this time."

As usual, avid video game fans and players were quick to connect the dots. One Twitter user named Coboman retweeted the poster and said: "CONFIRMED: Jeff Bridges (of 'Arachnophobia') in Death Stranding."

While that theory is highly plausible, other fans suggested that Kojima might be talking about something that has already been revealed in the first trailers released for "Death Stranding."

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit shared that the image of the spider web was actually part of the trailers that featured "Trollhunters" director Guillermo del Toro.

Zooming in on del Toro's CGI, people found that he was wearing a pin bearing the word "BRIDGES" with the exact font as seen on the poster shared by Kojima and his studio recently.

Another fan shared an interesting theory and wrote: "Is it possible that 'Bridges' refers to the department GD works for rather than his name? ie a division of The United Cities of America that specializes in building (metaphorical) bridges. Bridges across time/space. Bridges between consciousness. Seems to me that the connecting things together is a pretty prevalent theme so far."

"Death Stranding" is an upcoming open world action game and Kojima's first project since leaving Konami. Apart from del Toro, developers have confirmed that actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen will also be in the game.

Kojima Productions is yet to announce a release date for "Death Stranding."