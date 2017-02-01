'Death Stranding' Release Date, News: Game Promises to Be Different from Other Titles

After many years that gaming has evolved, so has the manner of storytelling that is wrapped within the titles being played. Being one of the strong media that has a vast audience following it, the world of gaming becomes another layer of entertainment, which legendary game maker Hideo Kojima has mastered. As such, many are following the developments of the upcoming title, "Death Stranding."

YouTube/ Kojima Productions Screenshot from the "Death Stranding" trailer during the PlayStation Experience 2016 in Anaheim, California

In an exclusive interview, BBC Newsbeat's Steffan Powell talked to Kojima about the game which only had two trailers as of the moment. Despite the scarce information, it certainly whipped up a storm given the mysterious plot and the life-like rendering during both the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2016 and the PlayStation Experience 2016 reveal in Anaheim, California.

"We want this game to be something that people can get into very easily, but after they play it for about an hour or two, they start to notice a little different," Kojima explained. "It's something that they have never played before," he went on to say.

He remained tight-lipped about other details, but given his way of thinking and the uniqueness of the approach, it is bound to be something worth waiting for. He did mention in the interview, however, that there will be a backstory to each facet of the characters.

It seems that creating suspense is something that Kojima likes doing, and he does it again on Twitter. Kojima Productions is teasing new information for "Death Stranding" in early February, and what's noticeable is actor Mads Mikkelsen is in the panel.

Get ready for a new #hideotube coming early february. As you can see, we had a very special guest this time... ARE YOU READY?? pic.twitter.com/qBpys9yXj8 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 26, 2017

This teaser is bound to bring something explosive when they finally reveal more. It can be recalled in the PSX 2016 trailer that the character based on the actor made his appearance, and thus he could hopefully shed more light on what's to happen to the title.

Currently, there is no release date yet for Kojima's "Death Stranding," but it remains as a PlayStation exclusive.