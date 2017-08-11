'Death Wish' News: Director Thinks Film Could See Bruce Willis' Rise Back on Top

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Bruce Willis is interviewed at a special screening of the movie "Red" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 11, 2010.

Respected actor Bruce Willis might just follow the footsteps of Liam Neeson as he stars in the remake of the 1974 film "Death Wish." According to movie director Eli Roth, he sees the upcoming film as a possible venue for Willis' return to the limelight.

Willis is considered one of the most highly acclaimed actors of his generation, but his acting career has been lying low for quite some time, although he did make some movie appearances here and there. However, his involvement in the upcoming film might just make him the big and bright star that he was during his heyday, particularly in the early '90s when many saw him as one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood.

In an interview with Yahoo, Roth revealed that Willis might just be the next Neeson, who was already a famous and respected actor before the "Taken" films but only reached the peak of his career after his involvement in the action film series. According to the director, one of his goals in doing "Death Wish" was to push Willis back to the top, just like when he starred in the original "Die Hard."

"We wanted to bring back that great, classic Bruce Willis we all know and love and just do a fun, badass update of a revered classic," Roth shared with Yahoo.

He added: "I wanted to bring Bruce back to that Fifth Element, Unbreakable, Die Hard glory and have him craft another iconic performance, and I really think he did it. I mean I really think this can be his Taken."

In "Death Wish," Willis will play the role of an ordinary man who is set to go on a deadly quest for revenge after all the members of his family were brutally killed. The original film was released in 1974 and generated a number of sequels. It is also said to be an inspiration for "Taken," where Neeson played a former CIA agent who used his skills to ensure the safety of his loved ones.

"Death Wish" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.