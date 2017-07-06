Defending Charlie Gard from Forced Euthanasia

President Donald Trump and Pope Francis are voicing support for a British couple whose sick 10-month-old son was slated to have his life support cut off despite their objections.

In a statement released Sunday, Vatican officials said that the pope was following the case of Charlie Gard, who has a rare form of mitochondrial disease, "with affection and sadness" and was close to his parents, the Guardian reported Monday.

"For this he prays that their wish to accompany and treat their child until the end isn't neglected," Pope Francis' statement read.

