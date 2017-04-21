Denver Broncos NFL Trade Rumors: Top Three Left Tackle Prospects Visit Denver

The Denver Broncos have been searching for a left tackle since Russell Okung joined the Los Angeles Chargers last month, but so far, they failed to find his replacement in the open market. The Broncos are likely to fill the gaping hole at the position via the draft and they are clearly keeping an eye on the top offensive tackle prospects.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos have brought in Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk, Utah's Garett Bolles and Alabama's Cam Robinson for pre-draft visits in the past few days.

According to CBS Sports, all three are expected to land in the first round of the draft and they are quality left tackles that shouldn't have problems fitting in with the Broncos. The team has the 20th overall pick and one of them may still be available when they are on the clock with the pick.

So, who should they pick?

Klis believes the best option is Robinson and he thinks the Broncos should just pick a player at another position if he is no longer available. However, a number of draft analysts have pointed out that he's better suited as a right tackle in the pros because he's going to struggle against speed rushers on the left.

Meanwhile, the Denver Post's Cameron Wolfe thinks that Bolles is a better fit for the Broncos because of his skill-set.

"I graded Ramczyk as the top offensive tackle in this class, but Bolles fits the Broncos' desired mentality more. While Ramczyk is a technician who excels with hand position, leverage and patience, Bolles wins with his athleticism, strength and intensity," Wolfe said in his report.

"In other words, Bolles has a higher ceiling to be elite because what he doesn't have is teachable," he added.

Ramczyk is arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the draft and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein thinks he's going to do well in the pros if he makes a full recovery from hip surgery.

"Ramczyk has the core strength and body control that should keep him connected to blocks in both the run and pass and he's proven to be scheme versatile with his playing style," Zierlein said in his scouting report.