Denver Nuggets Express Interest in Signing Paul Millsap

Dwight Howard might no longer be an All-Star-caliber player, but he's still a solid contributor. So, when the Atlanta Hawks traded him to the Charlotte Hornets in an attempt to shed his salary, the message was clear. The team is headed toward a rebuild this offseason.

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) passes away from the defense of Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) in the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena, April 28, 2017.

The Hawks have been a perennial playoff contender in the Eastern Conference, and they have some interesting pieces on their roster. However, the most sought-after player on the team is about to become a free agent in July and the Denver Nuggets are keeping an eye on him.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Nuggets are among the teams interested in signing All-Star forward Paul Millsap.

"The Hawks are sending a signal that they are going into a full rebuild-mode, and it would also imply that Millsap probably will not be back with the organization," Windhorst said.

"There are three or four teams out there that are willing to give Millsap a max-level contract, and sources have told me that the Hawks have begun getting some feelers on sign-and-trades. Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets are interested," he continued.

Well, this shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Nuggets tried to acquire Millsap last summer in a trade involving Kenneth Faried, but they failed to acquire him that time. The Nuggets were also one of the teams that expressed interest in Millsap when the Hawks placed him on the trading block earlier this year.

Some observers have noted that a sign-and-trade deal doesn't make sense for the Nuggets since they will find it difficult to put a package together to match Millsap's salary if he gets a max contract. However, others believe that this is a chance for them to unload some unwanted contracts to free up cap space and roster spots.

Millsap is a versatile forward who doesn't have any glaring weaknesses and he will definitely be a good addition to the team.