Derek and Hannah Jeter Welcome Baby Daughter, Bella Raine

(Photo: The Christian Post/Scott Liu) Derek Jeter welcomes baby girl with wife Hannah Davis.

Derek Jeter is definitely living the life.

Having just tied the knot last year, Jeter had just finalized a deal to become a co-owner of the Miami Marlins, and now, it has been reported that his wife, Hannah Davis, has finally given birth to a bouncing baby girl. Jeter, a retired star player of the New York Yankees, received a congratulatory tweet from his former team, saying, "Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can't wait to meet her!"

This tweet also revealed the name of their newborn daughter after it was kept a secret during Hannah's pregnancy. News of Derek and Hannah's pregnancy first broke out last February, and in an interview with People magazine, Mrs. Jeter revealed that Derek had already chosen a name for their baby but has kept mum about it.

"I don't wanna tell you, 'cause I don't think that'll be the name, personally. We have some brainstorming to do. We have some time. I don't like anything now, that I'm hearing," the 27-year-old model admitted. "But that's probably 'cause I'm just an emotional hot mess lately. So everything, I'm like, 'Never, I could never name her that!' So we'll see."

With this being said, it looks like Derek Jeter has moved on to the next stage of his life. Prior to his professional retirement, Jeter was followed by a string of girlfriends and marriage did not seem like a possibility for him. But clearly fate had other plans because not only is the 43-year-old former baseball star a husband, he is also a dad. It should also be remembered that when he retired back in 2014, he told everyone he wants to start a family, and now, his prayer has finally been answered.

Now the only thing left to be answered is whether Bella Raine would grow up to be a Yankees or Marlins fan.