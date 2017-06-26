Derek Carr, NFL's Highest-Paid Player, Says He'll Tithe, Buy Chick-fil-A, Help People Worldwide

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who is now the NFL's highest paid player, was asked what he's going to buy. The Christian athlete said he will pay his tithe, eat at Chick-fil-A and "help a lot of people around the world."

(Photo: USA Today Sports/Kelly L Cox)Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gestures before the snap against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, December 24, 2016.

A reporter at a press conference asked Carr, who signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Oakland Raiders this week, what does he plan on splurging on after his huge payday?

"I've been eating clean. We got (Raiders' Director of Nutrition) Ladd (Harris) here, he's been having me eat clean. I'll probably get Chick-fil-A," Carr said. "But, no, first thing I'll do is I'll pay my tithe like I have since I was in college, getting $700 on scholarship check. That won't change."

The $25 million per year contract is a record breaker in the NFL.

The quarterback said that the money can "help a lot of people around the world," and mentioned his recent visit to Haiti. "The exciting thing for me, money-wise, honestly, is this money is going to help a lot of people," he said. "Not only in this country, but in a lot of countries around the world. That's what's exciting to me."

After his trip to Haiti last April, Carr wrote on his Facebook page, "Haiti was amazing! These kids in this picture are on fire for Jesus. They lead their own worship service every single night to sing their praises of how good God is to them. They come from unbelievable stories and basically nothing. Some have even had to eat anything from rocks to even mud just to fill their bellies. Now they have been given a nice bed, schooling, and meals everyday by Gods Grace through Love A Child. The young lady leading the service was praying one night and said... 'Lord you owe us nothing, but we owe you everything.'"

At the conference, Carr also said he will buy something for his wife. "(Then) I'll probably get my wife something nice, even though she begs me not to."

Carr is vocal about his Christian faith.

He said earlier, "I have a very strong faith in God. He is the reason I play football. He has given me this special talent and I want to use it to glorify Him. I am grateful for the opportunity to further His kingdom by sharing my faith on and off the football field. At any moment, any second, my football career could be taken away, but my faith and relationship with God will never be taken from me."

He has also stated that the "three most important things in my life are faith, family and football."