'Descendants of the Sun 2' Release Date Rumors: Second Season to Air After Song-Song Couple Wedding?

Facebook/kbsworld 'Descendants of the Sun' aired in 2016.

The rumors have been proven true: "Descendants of the Sun" leads Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are together. And while fans are definitely ecstatic about the news, they are also wondering when a second season of their hit drama will air.

"Descendants of the Sun" first aired in 2016 and was received very well. The drama was so popular and such a success that it resulted in a large fan following, who supported the show and the Song-Song couple as well.

Rumors that the two lead stars were dating began circulating not long after the drama aired, but the actors' agencies always denied the claims. However, the Korean drama world came to a collective pause when it was announced that the two are, in fact, together. Furthermore, the couple are actually getting married in October of this year. The announcement was understandably met with much excitement from fans.

"Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017. A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways," Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency said in their statement (via Soompi). "There was no choice but to be cautious prior to marriage, and so we are at last conveying this message. We ask for everyone's understanding."

To celebrate the wedding news, South Korean television channel KBS Drama aired a marathon of "Descendants of the Sun." The first half was aired on Wednesday, July 5 and the second half on Thursday, July 6.

Now, heads have turned towards the possibility of "Descendants of the Sun 2." Fans have long been clamoring for a second season of the Korean drama. However, speculations are rife that "Descendants of the Sun 2" will air after the Song-Song couple's wedding, which was also highly rumored prior to the recent confirmation.