'Designated Survivor' Season 1 Episode 19 Spoilers: Hookstraten and Wells Find Themselves in Trouble in 'Misalliance'

President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) is gearing up for his very first international summit in the next episode of ABC's political thriller series "Designated Survivor." But while things may be going well for the president, things will just keep on getting rougher for Congresswoman Hookstraten (Virginia Madsen).

ABC Television Network A screenshot of POTUS Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) from ABC’s political thriller series “Designated Survivor.”

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled 'Misalliance," as the White House prepares for Kirkman's first international summit, Hookstraten will be caught in her toughest political battle yet as she faces off against those who are challenging her speakership. Will she be able to take a stand against her detractors, or will she end up being driven out of her seat in congress?

On the other hand, the first lady, Alex (Natascha McElhone), struggles with the decision of whether or not to bring her and the president's kids back to Washington, what with all the looming threats seemingly gaining ground. Will she decide to stay away for the sake of their kids, or will they end up getting caught in the upcoming chaos?

The official trailer for the episode also presents another complication for Kirkman. His most trusted investigator, Agent Wells (Maggie Q), who once saved his life, has been kidnapped.

The president is shown ordering Ritter (LaMonica Garrett) to use every resource possible to track Wells down before her life ends up in real danger. Will they be able to find her before it's too late? How will this turn of events affect the president's preparations for the upcoming summit?

With only two episodes left before the final episode of its freshman season, the threat on Kirkman's life as well as on his presidency will only continue to heighten as his enemies are unmasked one by one. Will he be able to weather the odds along with his team, or will he end up having to fend for himself and for the American government on his own?

"Designated Survivor" season 1 episode 19 airs on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.